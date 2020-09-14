











Following a new announcement, Monaco has extended compulsory masks. Six new locations have been added to the list that previously included Place du Casino and Place du Palais, as well as the Fontvieille shopping centre and the old town.

Exactly one month after masks were first introduced in parts of Monaco, the government announced on 11 September that they would now be made compulsory in six new locations:

Masks must now be worn in the following places:

The gardens along l’avenue des Spélugues as well as the Boulingrin gardens.

The Carré d’Or district.

The One Monte-Carlo district.

The Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets (only on market days)

In all public transport spaces: bus stops as well as the streets leading to the train station (allée Lazare Sauvaigo, promenade Honoré II and pont Sainte-Dévote).

The areas around Monaco’s schools

Masks are compulsory from the age of six and the government is also recommending mask wearing in other areas where it is not mandatory.