In 2021, Celine’s woman listens to Princess Nokia and pairs Blazers with Baseball caps, tweed jackets with running shorts and glitter dresses with chunky boots. Hedi Slimane mixes classic pieces with the latest streetwear, for an aesthetic oozing with a spirit of transatlantic coolness. Is she an American stranded in France, or a Parisian who now calls the West Coast home?

Athletic undercurrent in a stadium setting

Hedi Slimane staged the Celine Spring Summer 2021 women’s collection on the racing track of Monaco’s Louis II stadium. The show, unveiled on October 26, was pre-recorded on October 8th.

And the saturated colours of the Côte d’Azur bring the new Celine woman to life, a new it-girl, not quite French but never fully American.

