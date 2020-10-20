











The 13th edition of CleanEquity, a sustainable technology innovation forum cofounded by Prince Albert II, kicks off on 22 October at Monaco’s Fairmont Hotel.

The forum was co-founded by Prince Albert II of Monaco and Mungo Park, Chairman of Innovator Capital. It will take place at Monte-Carlo’s Fairmont Hotel and will also be broadcast live on the internet through EarthX TV. 22 companies, from a pool of 600 applicants, were selected to present their projects at the conference.

Over $ 2 billion raised

Founded “to provide exceptional sustainable and resource efficiency companies with a platform to springboard to self-sufficiency”, the conference prides itself on fostering “meaningful conversations” to “help companies achieve their goals”.

The conference gives the opportunity to each selected company to present its vision in front of a public of investors, government officials, industry leaders, and other entrepreneurs. Over the last 12 years, more than 300 companies have presented their ideas and products at CleanEquity. The companies have since gone on to raise a combined total of two billion dollars.

From solar cars to air sterilisation

Below are some of the companies presenting their projects at CleanEquity 2020:

Lightyear: the Dutch company aims to make clean mobility accessible to everyone. They are currently developing the world’s first long-range solar car.

SteriSpace: the American company uses comprehensive air sterilization technology to provide clean air, free from biological and many chemical contaminants

Organoclick: the Swedish company develops green chemicals and materials that can replace fossil plastics and toxic chemicals. For instance, it has created a green substitute for plastic binders in single-use wipes and hygenic products.