











The 20th edition of Les Assises cybersecurity conference will take place at the Grimaldi Forum from 14 to 17 October. Unsurprisingly, this year’s focus is on cybersecurity in times of coronavirus.

The 20th edition of Les Assises, the “founding event of the cybersecurity market”, will go through after all. The conference brings together almost 3,100 professionals and a hundred different partners. Talks, round tables, and workshops are all on the schedule, as are one-to-one meetings to help professionals network.

Cybersecurity, Covid-19 and a digital sovereignty

This year’s program is of course heavily influenced by Coronavirus. The geopolitical stakes of cyberspaces, the cyber response to Covid-19, and the relationship between cyber risk and epidemiological risk will all be discussed, as will the issues around digital sovereignty.

Visitors and exhibitors alike will have to comply with a strict health protocol, including the compulsory wearing of masks, using hand sanitiser, and respecting safety measures. The Grimaldi Forum has been awarded the Monaco Safe label, which guarantees that the space successfully complies with the government’s health protocol.

Venez découvrir les #startups innovantes de la #cybersécurité qui présenteront leurs solutions technologiques et répondront aux questions du public lors de l’#ElevatorPitch de #LesAssises le Mercredi 14 Octobre à 17H. En savoir plus : https://t.co/tTEQe8zai5 pic.twitter.com/I34rhaqxTp — Les Assises (@Les_Assises) October 2, 2020