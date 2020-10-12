The 20th edition of Les Assises, the “founding event of the cybersecurity market”, will go through after all. The conference brings together almost 3,100 professionals and a hundred different partners. Talks, round tables, and workshops are all on the schedule, as are one-to-one meetings to help professionals network.
Cybersecurity, Covid-19 and a digital sovereignty
This year’s program is of course heavily influenced by Coronavirus. The geopolitical stakes of cyberspaces, the cyber response to Covid-19, and the relationship between cyber risk and epidemiological risk will all be discussed, as will the issues around digital sovereignty.
Visitors and exhibitors alike will have to comply with a strict health protocol, including the compulsory wearing of masks, using hand sanitiser, and respecting safety measures. The Grimaldi Forum has been awarded the Monaco Safe label, which guarantees that the space successfully complies with the government’s health protocol.