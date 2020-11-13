











In order to stay open, Monaco’s restaurants have had to adapt to a strict set of rules aimed at containing the spread of the virus.

In early November, Monaco introduced a new set of restrictions in order to limit the spread of Covid-19. While Monaco is faring better than France, the government, which wants to avoid a lockdown at all costs, has stressed the importance of not letting the situation deteriorate.

Restaurants have been particularly affected by the new restrictions, which heavily limit their operational capacity.

Eating out in Monaco? Keep in mind that:

Restaurants can only serve food between 11 am and 3 pm, and between 7 pm and 9:30 pm. It is therefore no longer possible to go out for breakfast.

However, food delivery is allowed anytime between 6 am a 9:30 pm.

Food cannot be shared.

Drinks can only be ordered with a meal.

All food must be served at a table.

Food cannot be served at standing ottomans, sofas, as well as coffee tables.

On Thursday 12 November, Monaco recorded 8 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 532. 19 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 6 of them in ICU. 93 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 408.