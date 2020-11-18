











On Tuesday, Monaco recorded five new cases of Covid-19 and its third coronavirus death.

On Tuesday 17 November, Monaco registered 5 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 557. 17 patients are currently hospitalised at the Princess Grace Hospital, 6 of them in ICU. However, out of the 17 patients, only 9 of them are Monaco residents. 51 people are self-isolating, while the total number of recoveries has risen to 467. The Government has expressed its condolences to the family of an 80-year old patient who died on Tuesday at the Princess Grace Hospital. It is Monaco’s third coronavirus death.

More tests means more cases

The Government and the National Council met on 13 November to discuss the state of the pandemic. Particular focus was placed on discussing the economic and social impact of coronavirus.

Currently, Monaco has a 7% test positivity rate. The number of cases per 100,000 people is lower than in France, even if it has been on the rise in recent days. Such a rise is due to more widespread testing, says the Government.

A curfew remains the best option

The Government firmly stands by its decision to introduce a curfew, as opposed to a general lockdown. The curfew has successfully curbed the spread of the virus in Monaco, without harming Monaco’s economy too much, says the Government.

Young people are not as diligent

The Government is pleased to report that, generally speaking, social distancing, the compulsory wearing of masks and other restrictions in place are being respected throughout the country.

However, some members of the Government have asked police to carry out more systematic checks on young people, who have been accused of not respecting measures as diligently as they should.