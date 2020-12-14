











The eleven watches of the “Time Counts” Phillips auction raised $2,107,350 for the One Drop Foundation, which is dedicated to providing clean water access in disadvantaged communities.

Organised in partnership with the international leading auction house Phillips, the “Time Counts” auction is the fruit of a partnership between the One Drop Foundation and the Prince Albert II Foundation.

All auction profits will go to One Drop Foundation initiatives, which are dedicated to improving access to water and sanitation in the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Watches include pieces owned by Bono and Prince Albert II

The watches sold were donated by various celebrities, including Bono, Kevin O’Leary, Jackie Stewart and Prince Albert II of Monaco. Some highlights of the charity auction included:

A Jaeger-LeCoultre owned by Bono, sold for $60,480;

An Audemars Piguet Royal Oak owned by Prince Albert of Monaco, sold for $163,800;

A Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500LN owned by Kevin O’Leary, sold for ($56,700).

Let us unite so that water, a vital and common resource for humanity, is no longer a global health problem but a right that is duly respected. Prince Albert II

We are thrilled to announce the results from TIME COUNTS, a collaborative initiative between One Drop and the @FPA2. A huge thank you to #Bono (@U2), @kevinolearytv, Sir Jackie Stewart, @therealdcf1 and Rory Kaplan, as well as to @AudemarsPiguet and @phillipsauction ! pic.twitter.com/QNImiHeHm0 — ONE DROP (@onedrop) December 13, 2020