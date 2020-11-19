











The One Drop Foundation and the Prince Albert II Foundation have come together for a charity auction on 12 December 2020. The “Time Counts” auction has been organised in partnership with watchmaker Phillips.

The One Drop Foundation was founded by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and focuses on water initiatives, while the Prince Albert II Foundation works on preserving ecosystems.

The money raised during the auction will go to fund initiatives improving access to water and sanitation, as well as to help the communities most affected by climate change.

Let us unite so that water, a vital and common resource for humanity, is no longer a global health problem but a right that is duly respected. Prince Albert II

Virtual betting

The auction will of course be adapted to the requirements of the pandemic. The event will therefore be hybrid and will take place both in-person and virtually.

Anyone wishing to participate remotely will have access to a new private auction room of the Phillips auction house.

Combining business with pleasure

The auction has been curated by Aurel Bacs, a world-renowned watchmaking specialist at Phillips. “Time Counts” will offer a limited selection of fine watches, all of them exceptional pieces that will certainly be highly appreciated by collectors and philanthropists seeking to fund a good cause.

>>Discover the Time “Counts” auction

#Venteauxenchères | TIME COUNTS, une initiative caritative incluse dans la vente aux enchères de montres RACING PULSE de @phillipsauction, bénéficiera directement aux missions de One Drop et de la @FPA2.



Pour tout savoir: https://t.co/ARO5cj7MLd #Charityauction #philantropie pic.twitter.com/jg28eeX0bt — ONE DROP (@onedrop) November 12, 2020