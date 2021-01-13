











A pandemic and planning do not go together. When it comes to organising cultural events, or any public gathering for that matter, Covid-19 has got other ideas.

It is a common occurrence for events in Monaco to be cancelled. The virus’ unpredictable nature and growing rate of transmission have wreaked havoc on the 2021 calendar. Top Marques have already postponed their supercar show and many other organisers have followed suit. Monaco Mediax, responsible for organising many cultural and professional events in the Principality, has taken the decision to postpone Sportel Winter indefinitely. The event unites sports media and technology leaders from all over the world. It was due to take place from 22 to 24 February 2021.

The vaccine has provided hope for the future. However, it is still impossible for those in the sporting industry to travel and participate in events. Nevertheless, “Sportel Monaco will be back from 5 to 7 October. The sports media and tech community will be united once again. The industry will be rebuilt and brought back to life.”

I was optimistic when I postponed Sportel Monaco to February 2021. Today though, I have to face the facts. We simply cannot organise an international event with the current health crisis. Laurent Puons, CEO of Monaco Mediax

Spring paints a better picture

All hope is not lost. Some cultural events are still going ahead as planned. The Monte-Carlo Spring Arts Festival will be held from 11 March to 11 April. The same is true for the Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters, set for 10-18 April. The exhibition artmonte-carlo will also take place from 29 April to 2 May.

Some organisers are counting on business as usual; others are preparing for whatever may happen. The Automobile Club in Monaco is the perfect example of an organisation planning for every eventuality. Ticketholders for the 24th edition of the Monte-Carlo Rally have been guaranteed a refund, should the event be cancelled. The Rally is scheduled for the 30 January to 3 February.