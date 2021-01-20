











Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Monaco’s events calendar is shrouded in uncertainty. The Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters is the latest event to experience disruption with ticket sales for the 114th edition of the tournament being postponed.

Despite having a vaccine, there are still concerns that many events in the Principality will not be able to go ahead as planned. The recent press release from Formula 1, disputing rumours about this years’ Grand Prix, is a prime example of the uncertainty. Since then, talk has turned to the fate of the Rolex Masters. Tickets were due to go on sale on the 19 January, however tournament organisers have announced this date will be pushed back.

Will spectator numbers be limited?

Since 1928, the prestigious tennis tournament has been held at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap Martin. Huge names have played on the courts, including Rafael Nadal, 11 time winner in the Principality. After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, the 2021 edition is scheduled for the 10-18 April. However, even if the matches can go ahead, it is likely there will be a limit on spectator numbers.

ATP Tournament also disrupted

Tournament organisers reassured fans that they hoped to “bring them positive news very soon.” They also advised them to “regularly check our website and social media for updates.” Grand slam tournaments have also been affected by Covid-19. The Australian Open, due to begin on 8 February, has been postponed by several weeks. 72 players have already been told to self-isolate, following an outbreak of positive cases.