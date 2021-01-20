











Speaking at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, Prince Albert II gave a keynote speech on 19 January 2021. The Sovereign outlined plans for a green recovery in a post-pandemic world.

Taking place from 18-21 January, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week is a series of virtual events aimed at tackling climate change in a green manner. Over 70 speakers are joining the Prince of Monaco on the agenda, which features speeches, presentations and panel debates. The aim of the event is to explore the social, economic and technological opportunities to increase sustainable development in a post-Covid world.

Prince Albert believes there is a lot to be learnt from the current health crisis. The pandemic “is urging us to rethink our relationship with nature and to re-evaluate our priorities.” According to the Sovereign, if we are to meet the United Nations’ Sustainable Development goals then we must reinvent “the ways we live, produce and travel.”

Tackling climate change is a global effort

Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy company Masdar are hosting the 2021 Sustainability Week. In order to increase accessibility and engagement, the three two-hour sessions are being broadcast across many different time zones. Their global platform unites countries from all over the world and the event is hoped to have just as much success as in previous years. In 2020, 170 countries came together to create and implement real-world sustainable solutions to climate change.

>>READ ALSO: Prince Albert: “Put nature and climate at the heart of post-Covid economic recovery plans”