











Calling all watch lovers. From 23 to 24 January, Auction house Antiquorum is sending over 300 lots under the hammer in Monaco’s Hôtel de Paris.

“To do better if possible, which is always possible.” Constantly striving for excellence, these words have become Antiquorum’s motto. In their latest bid to reach new heights, the company partnered with Mc Luxury Auction last year to open permanent offices in Monaco. Undeterred by the challenges presented by COVID-19, the pair have now managed to gather 300 lots for auction this month.

We are thrilled to be selling exceptional pieces that represent the entire history of watchmaking.

A whole host of big names

Rolex will feature several pieces, including a Daytona reference 6239 with a “Paul Newman Panda” dial. Several makes and model of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak will also be auctioned. According to the catalogue, there will be pieces from more modern watchmakers too. These will include a collection from Patek Philippe, as well as two Journe watches. Journe is one of the greatest contemporary watch makers.

Tour de l’Ile: a jewel in the auction’s crown

Characterised by its rose gold case and black dial face, the Tour de l’Ile is the world’s most complicated wristwatch. The model has 16 complications, a star chart and minute repeater to name but a few, and is manufactured by Vacheron Constantin.

The first major international auction of 2021 is being headlined by an appropriately major watch, the @Vacheron1755 Tour de l’Ile No. 1, one of the OG grand complications. Details on SJX Watches: https://t.co/dCuYtjSxRX #vacheronconstantin #antiquorum #watches #sjxwatches pic.twitter.com/kECRp77cq2 — SJX Watches (@SJXwatches) December 29, 2020