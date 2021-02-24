











On the 18 February 2021, the Principality donated emergency equipment to the National Fire Brigade in Burkina Faso to help the country’s fight against coronavirus.

Represented by Seydou Diakite, the Honorary Consul of Monaco in Burkina Faso, the Princely Government gave masks, protective glasses, automatic dispensers, hand gel and other resources to the burkinabè firefighters working in the National Fire Brigade. Support such as this comes as part of the “Civil Protection” programme of the Monégasque Cooperation, which aims to support the burkinabè fire fighters during the pandemic.

Since the pandemic began, Monégasque firefighters have been assisting their burkinabè counterparts in caring for patients with Covid-19.

Monaco gives aid to third world countries

Monaco has always shown great solidarity with poorer nations. As well as Burkina Faso, Monégasque authorities have a strong partnership with Mauritania and have more recently created one with Mali too. Today, poverty is widespread in these countries and those living there are incredibly vulnerable, which adds to the risks posed by the pandemic.

Established in 2004, Prince Rainer III was the one to build a relationship between Burkina Faso and Monaco, after he gave them “a vehicle for extrication during the tenth Francophonie summit in Ouagadougo.” The partnership between Monaco and Burkina Faso’s fire brigade has gone from strength to strength over the years, resulting in its renewal for 2020 to 2023.