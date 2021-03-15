











Just days after the Société des Bains de Mer, Monaco’s biggest private employer, announced their social plan, the luxury hotel Fairmont Monte-Carlo has also announced its new staffing layoffs. In light of the pandemic, they have been forced to dismiss several employees.

As bookings have reduced due to the pandemic, the Fairmont Monte-Carlo hotel has decided to enact 47 voluntary and 6 forced retirements. “From the very beginning we explained how we intended to minimise the dismissal of skilled employees, limit profit losses and reach agreements with those members of staff who were approaching a certain age and, as a result of the pandemic, were interested in leaving,” explained Pierre-Louis Renou, regional Vice-President and Head of Fairmont Monte-Carlo during an interview with news channel Monaco Info last Saturday. “We were able to make smart, balanced agreements that both parties were happy with.”

An optimistic return to business as usual

“In 2020, when the situation improved in July and August, there was a big increase in local tourism, which we hope to see again this year,” added Pierre-Louis Renou, focusing particularly on the Formula 1 Grand Prix, recently confirmed for spring 2021. As well as this, the luxury hotel is getting ready for autumn 2021 as there will be “meetings booked again and congress and business travel will restart, allowing for a gradual return to business as usual.”