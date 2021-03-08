











Eyes on the prize… the 2021 Formula One World Championship is set to break a new record. Having 23 races scheduled this year, there have been more Grand Prix events organised in one season than ever before. The Monaco Grand Prix will be held on the 23 May 2021.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, F1 organisers are determined to make the 2021 season bigger and better than ever before. Adding 23 Grand Prix dates to the calendar, this year’s event marks the longest in history. Until now, the record has been 21 races in a season.

>> READ ALSO: Jacky Ickx : “Charles Leclerc is God’s gift to Monaco”

Under normal circumstances, the season would kick off with the Australian Grand Prix. However, due to the health crisis, their event has been pushed back to the 21 November 2021. Instead, the season will begin in Bahrain on the 28 March.

>> READ ALSO: Formula 1: winners to pop prosecco not champagne

As for Monaco, drivers will take to the Principality’s streets from the 21 to 23 May 2021. It will then be France’s turn to host in Castellet, from the 25 to 27 July 2021.

All 23 Grand Prix events for the 2021 season:

26 to 28 March 2021: Bahrain Grand Prix (Sakhir)

16 to 18 April 2021: Emilie-Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

30 April to 2 May: Portimão Grand Prix (Portugal)

7 to 9 May: Spanish Grand Prix (Barcelona)

21 to 23 May: Monaco Grand Prix (Monaco)

4 to 6 June: Azerbaidjan Grand Prix (Baku)

11 to 13 June: Canadian Grand Prix (Montreal)

25 to 27 June: French Grand Prix (Castellet)

2 to 4 July: Austrian Grand Prix (Spielberg)

16 to 18 July: British Grand Prix (Silverstone)

30 July to 1 August: Hungarian Grand Prix (Budapest)

27 to 29 August: Belgium Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

3 to 5 September: Dutch Grand Prix (Zandvoort0

10 to 12 September: Italian Grand Prix (Monza)

24 to 26 September: Russian Grand Prix (Sotchi)

1 to 3 October: Singapore Grand Prix (Singapore)

8 to 10 October: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka)

22 to 24 October: American Grand Pric (Austin)

29 to 31 October: Mexican Grand Prix (Mexico)

5 to 7 November: Brazilian Grand Prix (Interlagos)

19 to 21 November 2021: Australian Grand Prix (Melbourne)

3 to 5 December: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (Djeddah)

10 to 12 December: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)