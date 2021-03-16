











Cultural sites remain open in Monaco, but in France it is a different story. For several months now they have all been forced to close.

During this time, the city of Nice has been supporting its many cultural sites. Museums and the Opera are just some of the sites unable to open, but professionals are determined that the show must go on. Cultural sites were the first to close and will be the last to reopen. However, they have found ways to adapt and keep their audiences interested.

