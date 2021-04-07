











The Principality is pushing ahead with its digital transformation. In a bid to make Monaco better connected and more technologically advanced, internet users now have full access to all Google services online via Google Play.

A digital revolution is underway in Monaco as the Monégasque public can now finally access everything that the multimedia platform Google Play has to offer. A wide range of games, films, apps, TV shows and books are now available to all internet users in the Principality. Launched in 2012 by the American giant Google, this online platform is used by more than two billion people all over the world.

The Rock is more connected than ever

“We are delighted to finally be able to offer our citizens the use of all Google services,” said Frédéric Genta, Monaco’s Chief Digital Officer. “Today, Monaco is now treated in the same way as major countries and priority markets by Google… this is a positive move forward for the people of Monaco.”

Thanks to this digital transformation, Android users in Monaco can now also use the Stadia gaming platform, location sharing on Google Maps and benefit from increased storage space on Gmail and Google Drive. All of this comes as part of the Extended Monaco programme, which is strengthening the relationships built between Monaco and digital leaders around the world.