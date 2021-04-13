











Over the last month, the Monaco Humanitarian Aid association has been collecting donations to provide food and hygiene products to disadvantaged students.

The local association collected 900 kilograms worth of products so far to help vulnerable students in the Alpes-Maritimes department. Two student residences in Nice received boxes with non-perishable foodstuffs as well as sanitary products.

Tremendous support from donors

This operation would not have been possible without about forty or so individual private donors, as well as contributions from Monaco Telecom and the Grimaldi Forum. Schools around Monaco have also all supported this initiative by the Monaco Humanitarian Aid.

The association gave a special mention to the Lycée Albert 1er, whose staff and students “greatly contributed to this operation,” as has Monaco’s Casino supermarket, “which donated 300kg of pasta to these disadvantaged students,” explained the President of the association.

Monaco Humanitarian Aid has no intention of stopping just yet. Donations are still being accepted at the association’s head quarters until 30 June. For anyone unable to donate in person, the association is also able to arrange for a collection.

