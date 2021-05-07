











From the 22 to 23 July 2021, the latest cleantech startups will be pitching their ideas to the Principality at the annual CleanEquity event. As preparations get underway, Hypervolt, the leading UK smart electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, has just been given one of this year’s coveted invites.

Hosted by Innovator Capital, a London-based investment bank, CleanEquity will provide 30 inventors and entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their sustainable technologies to a public of investors, government officials, industry leaders, and other entrepreneurs.

One of the companies hoping to win over key decision makers in Monaco this year is Hypervolt: an eco-friendly electric vehicle charging provider, committed to the global transition to electric transport and building a greener future. As far as this UK company is concerned, charging should be smart, facilitate a low carbon energy system, and be cost-effective for everyone.

Currently ranking number 1 on Trustpilot in the UK, this innovative charging concept managed to meet the high standards of the selection committee, resulting in a prestigious invite from the expert panel to attend the 2021 edition this summer.

After the event’s huge success last year, with over 28,000 people tuning in to the virtual stream via EarthX, it is hoped that Hypervolt will help create long-term sustainable change by sharing their ideas with government, academic institutions, nonprofits and the public.

A growth mindset at the heart of Hypervolt

Whilst the company may have earnt a place on the Clean Equity programme, they are certainly not taking their foot of the pedal. Before the event in July, the company is hoping to raise £500K in private pre-funding before launching on Crowdcube to gather public funds.

Aiming high, the company is also ahead of their expected profits for 2021 and is currently seeking new partners to further grow the business. This innovative startup is certainly getting noticed, as the team will also be presenting at TEDx, Fully Charged and COP26 later this year.

