











From 22 to 23 July 2021, the latest sustainable technology companies will unite in Monaco. CleanEquity will be hosting their annual private conference giving cleantech startups the chance to present investors with their vision for a greener future.

Since 2008, CleanEquity have provided new businesses with a “springboard to self-sufficiency” and 2021 will be no different. For the 14th edition of their conference, a pre-selected group of 20 to 30 companies will have the chance to present themselves to a public of investors, government officials, industry leaders, and other entrepreneurs. The aim is to secure funding and potential new business partners to turn green visions into sustainable realities.

Founded by Prince Albert II and investment banker Mungo Park, CleanEquity’s conference had great success last year. In 2020, 22 new sustainable technologies were presented from 11 different countries. Despite the health crisis, the conference reached over 28,000 people worldwide thanks to the event’s partnership with EarthX TV.

Increasing accessibility for 2021

As part of this year’s conference, EarthX will once again be streaming the event. This international not-for-profit organisation will help CleanEquity fulfil their goal of providing global access to the world’s audience. Being a member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, this organisation makes for a passionate partnership with CleanEquity as they unite over a shared vision for a sustainable future.

