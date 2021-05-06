











The third edition of the Côte d’Azur Garden Festival will take place from the 9 to 11 June. “Artist’s gardens” has been chosen as this year’s theme with competing entries on show from Antibes to Menton. Monaco’s Urban Planning Department will be participating and will showcase Timothée Roche’s creation on the Casino terraces from the 3 April onwards.

“Different colours, levels and materials make up this little piece of heaven.” Monaco’s entry into the third edition of this Garden Festival was left in Timothée Roche’s trusted hands. Designing a garden for the Urban Planning Department he came up with “The reflection of water in the blue infinity”, which will be displayed for all to see on the Casino terraces. Speaking about his creation, he said “in this garden, it’s easy to think straight, ideas appear as crystal clear as the water that washes over visitors, as relaxing as waves lapping at the shore. We must then look beyond clouded reflections in the water and imagine the depths of infinity.”

13 international creations on display from Antibes to Menton

As the 2021 edition of the festival gets under way, Timothée Roche’s creation will showcased along with 12 others, before votes are cast to decide the winning garden. Entries into the landscape competition have come from all over the Côte d’Azur, including Antibes Juan-les-Pins, Cannes, Grasse, Nice and Menton.

French actress Audrey Fleurot will be the festival’s ambassador this year, as she believes gardens are bursting with emotion and inspiration and are a real form of artistic expression. During the festival’s prize giving ceremony, Meilland, who grow new varieties of roses every year, will name one of their latest creations after this well known actress.

