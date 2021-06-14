











A pop-up restaurant is opening its doors in the Hôtel de Paris taking guests on an Italian adventure.

After delighting diners at the Hôtel de Paris last December, this two starred Michelin chef is making a comeback. Recipient of the Gambero Rosso three forks, as well as many other awards, he will be returning to the Principality this summer.

Andrea Berton learnt most of his culinary skills in Milan, Florence and London and is now extending his journey to serve food lovers at the Hôtel de Paris. An idyllic setting on the Mediterranean, this hotel will be welcoming guests into their newly renovated garden terrace.

An Italian menu bursting with modernity and seasonal produce Ivan Artolli, Managing Director at the Hôtel de Paris

Tastes of the Mediterranean

An authentic menu transporting guests to Italy and guaranteed to have a few tasty surprises in store. Bringing traditional Italian dishes to life, Andrea Berton has a whole host of creations to please even the toughest critics. Squid tagliatelle, spicy tomato sauce and amaranth popcorn are just some of the dishes giving diners a taste of the Mediterranean.

Several other chefs are also cooking up culinary delights in SBM’s kitchens. There is the Festival of Stars this summer, as well as Yannick Alléno’s new restaurant at the Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo and the arrival of the new chef Manon Fleury at the restaurant Elsa, at Monte-Carlo Beach.

From the 6 July to 22 August

Open Tuesday evening to Sunday evening

Lunch served from 12.15pm – 3pm

Dinner served from 7pm – 11pm

Book via phone on +377 98 06 39 39