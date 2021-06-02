











The Princess Charlene and the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundations have reaffirmed their commitment to combatting ocean pollution. On Friday 28 May, they gifted two “DPOL” waste collection machines to the Port of Monaco.

Many important people in the Principality were present for the moment that these two anti-pollution systems, completely harmless to small fish and Mediterranean species, entered the water. Amongst those gathered were: Aleco Keusseoglou, President of the Port of Monaco; Olivier Wenden, Vice-President of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation; Gareth Wittstock, Secretary-General of the Princess Charlene Foundation and Eric Dupont, Co-founder of Ekkopol, the company supplying the machines.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace of Monaco

The machines work by collecting any rubbish floating on the surface of the water, such as plastics and hydrocarbons. These pollutants are sucked in by a circular vacuum current before being stored in a holding bag.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace of Monaco