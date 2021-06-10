











Prince Albert II of Monaco has given an award to the Bwindi Community Hospital (BCH) and their Executive Director, Dr Mutahunga Birungi, as part of the 11th edition of the Prince’s Round Table for Philanthropy,

In recognition of their incredible work, this community hospital in south-western Uganda won the Prince’s prize on Monday 7 June.

Founded in 2003, the BCH aims to give the poorest communities better access to healthcare. Every year, doctors see more than 40,000 patients and thanks to the hospital’s health insurance plan, 28.000 people receive access to quality healthcare without incurring costs that would be unaffordable for these communities

After setting up a waiting house for pregnant women, the number of hospital deliveries has increased from 35% to 90% in 10 years. As for infant mortality, this has decreased from 120 to 46 deaths per 1000 births.

Rewarding efforts to protect the planet

The Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy is the result of a partnership between the Prince Albert II Foundation and the Tocqueville Foundation. The prize serves to reward and support people and projects that use philanthropy as a means for sustainable societal innovation.

In 2020, Project C.U.R.E (Commission on Urgent Relief and Equipment) received the Prince’s Prize. They are one of the largest not-for-profit organisations in the world, providing medical supplies and equipment to developing countries.