











The one-day conference will bring together yachting specialists, industry leaders, and innovators, as well as investors and marina promoters from all around the world.

On Monday 20 September 2021, Monaco’s Yacht Club will host the first Monaco Smart Yachting & Marina. The event will be followed by the Monaco Yacht Show, from 22 to 25 September, and the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health. The one-day conference is organised by the Monaco Marina Management and is dedicated to the development and promotion of sustainable marina projects. The yachting industry will come together in Monaco to discuss new solutions, promote innovative technologies to help preserve the environment and ensure a future of more sustainable marinas.

“Smart yachting is a key area for Monaco’s future. It is a topic full of potential and one that will ensure the transformation of our economy and our future attractiveness,” said Frédéric Genta, interdepartmental delegate in charge of Monaco’s digital transition.

To promote the image of Monaco as the world leader for yachting, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, as well as Extended Monaco, the Principality’s digital transformation program, will attend the event.

Finding solutions for tomorrow’s industry

To promote the conference’s innovative solutions, an e-catalogue will be published on 28 July. The catalogue will be shared with the main leaders of the industry and will list 50 start-ups working to make yachting more sustainable.

The jury of the conference will then choose 15 start-ups, who will be able to present their work in front of a Grand Jury. The winners will then have the privilege of presenting their projects during the Monaco Ocean Week, organised in March 2022 by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation. The first Monaco Smart Yachting & Marina conference is part of the Yacht Club’s ongoing efforts to improve the sustainability of yachting. The Yacht Club has already launched the SEA Index, which measures CO2 emissions of yachts, and the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge.

“As shown by the development of Explorers yachts, many shipowners are very concerned about the future of yachting. This trend can only become a reality if the infrastructures that welcome them are adapted to the current energy and ecological transition. Our wish is to be able to test these innovative solutions in our Marina, like in a innovation lab,” explains Bernard d’Alessandri, Secretary General of the Monaco Yacht Club and President of the Yachting Monaco Cluster.