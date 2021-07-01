











Philanthropists, artists, intellectuals and scientists will come together in September for this prestigious event.

Highlighting the work done by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health is one of the biggest events of the year, putting the planet’s health in the spotlight. Under the high patronage of Prince Albert II, the 2021 edition will take place on Thursday 23 September and, for the very first time, in the Prince’s Palace.

In honour of the organisations’ 15 year anniversaries, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation are joining together. Therefore, any funds raised in the auction will help protect the environment and save children from drowning.

Art and science join hands

Despite this difficult year, the Covid-19 pandemic does have a silver lining. In times of immense struggle and change, people have proven they can come together and support one another. Monaco’s gala is a perfect example of this solidarity. Uniting to support a greater good, the world of science, art, cinema and music are all helping Prince Albert II in his mission to protect the environment.

Over the past four years, the Monte-Carlo Gala has honoured Leonardo DiCaprio (2017), Orlando Bloom (2018), Robert Redford (2019) and Sting (2020) for their incredible work and commitment to protecting the environment.

In the next few weeks, the special guest for the event’s fifth edition, along with other celebrities and artists, will be revealed.

