Summer is over, but the party continues! Just one month after its reopening, Jimmy’z Monte-Carlo is still going strong with a rich summer programme.

“We didn’t expect so much success, the customers were there”, says Antonio Ierone, the club’s manager. Speaking to Monaco Info, he highlighted how the presence of big-name DJs, such as Black Coffee or Martin Solveig, made it possible to mitigate the constraints linked to the health crisis.

According to Antonio, “people needed to relax, after all we’ve been through.” Relax, yes, but only inside! Whilst partygoers can dance without masks and forget about social distancing in the club, the health pass is strictly controlled at the entrance. “No pass, no party”, adds the manager.

Several events organised for September

Whilst most of the DJ sets were scheduled in August, Jimmy’z has a few more surprises in store for September. The club will once again welcome DJ Ollie for two Friday nights, on the 10th and 24th of September.

Nico de Andrea’s “French touch” also returns to the stage on the 4th and 24th of September, for two new “Pop Heart” sessions, where music will be mixed with showcases of original pieces.

