











Thinking of purchasing a yacht ? The Monaco Yacht Summit has got you sorted.

Through meetings, hands-on information and discussions led by experts in the field, the Monaco Yacht Summit seeks to support a new generation of clients in the acquisition of their first superyacht.

As the summit is entirely designed for potential superyacht clients, entry to the event is only granted to people who are planning to either buy, charter or build a yacht.

An important sector of the economy

Covid did not affect the yachting industry, quite the opposite. During last year’s Monaco Yacht Show, Marco Valle, CEO of the Azimut group, discussed the industry boom. “We are really happy to present some of our new models after a very good sales season, probably one of the best in the last 10 years,” he said.

Valle later added: “We also hope that the marine industry […] will be able to play its part and contribute to the recovery of the world economy.”

The Monaco Yacht Summit will take place on 21 September at Monaco’s Yacht Club, one day before the beginning of the Monaco Yacht show, which will run from 22 to 25 September on Port Hercule.