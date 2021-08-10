











Watches that reached an astonishing 5,771,077 euros.

On Wednesday 21 July, in the prestigious Salle Empire at the Hôtel de Paris in Monaco, Antiquorum held its summer auction.

First, lot 152, the Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5711/1A wristwatch with olive green dial, lived up to its promise. Currently one of the most sought-after watches in the modern watch market, the watch, after a flurry of online, phone and in-room bidding, went for six times the low estimate, 416,000 euros.

Limited edition lots

In second, lot 430, a very rare Royal Oak wristwatch from a series of intermediaries went for €273,000. This is the first time this item has appeared at auction with box and papers.

Lastly, it was Lot 435, a rare “Lange Tourbillon Pour le Mérite” in 18-carat yellow gold, that rounded-off the day’s world records. Its limited edition and its speciality of being the first wristwatch ever made to incorporate a tourbillon with a fusee-and-chain winding mechanism allowed it to be bought at three times the low estimate, 286,000 euros.

