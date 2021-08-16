











The traditional awards and footprinting ceremony, which is celebrating its 19th edition this year, will take place on Tuesday 9 November 2021 in Monaco, during the Champion’s Gala, organised at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo. So who will succeed Cristiano Ronaldo, the winner in 2020?

There are ten and only one will remain. Among the ten champions in the running for the 19th Golden Foot Award are stars Lionel Messi, newly arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar, France forward Karim Benzema and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, alongside such world-class footballers as Romelu Lukaku, Gerard Piqué, Sergio Agüero, Sergio Ramos, Giorgio Chiellini and Mohamed Salah.

Maradona, Zidane and Pele among former winners

Only awarded to an active footballer of at least 28 years of age, the Golden Foot Award is the only prize in the world that a footballer can win just once in his career. It is the recognition that opens the doors of the famous Champions Promenade in the Principality of Monaco, the only place in the world where the footprints of the greatest champions (80 in total) who have written the history of football are gathered. Diego Maradona, Pele, Eusebio, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Roberto Baggio.

Created and organised by World Champions Club in the Principality of Monaco, the Golden Foot Award was established in 2003 and has been held since the first edition under the High Patronage of HSH Prince Albert II.

