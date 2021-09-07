











The end of the summer goes hand in hand with a drop in contaminations in the region.

As of Monday 6 September, ten recoveries have been confirmed and six new cases have been detected in the Principality. The positivity test rate is 2.4% for residents and non-residents.

At the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, 11 patients (including three residents) are in hospital and two patients (including one resident) are currently in intensive care.

Concerning vaccination in the Principality, 75.90% of the population aged 12 and over have completed their course of vaccinations. A rate that is set to rise as 3579 people are waiting to receive the second dose.

The incidence rate falls

In the French department of Alpes-Maritimes, the incidence rate is still falling: it is 243, down from 337 over the previous period. The positivity rate is 2.3%.

Covid-19 patients occupy 67% of intensive care units (277 patients) and two deaths per day are linked to the pandemic. Moreover, 79.03% of the population of the Alpes-Maritimes has received at least one dose of vaccine.

>> READ ALSO: Covid-19: Get a free test after your holiday