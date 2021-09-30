











As part of the European Mobility Week, a press conference was held to review the 18 months of deployment of the Monaco On charging points for electric vehicles.

113 Monaco On terminals have been installed in 7 public car parks (Casino, Portier, Grimaldi Forum…) and in various strategic locations in the Principality. This is the result of the deployment of the Monaco On system, launched a year and a half ago. The aim? To encourage Monegasques to acquire an electric vehicle in order to save energy and help reduce Monaco’s carbon footprint.

A very positive assessment

On Wednesday 22nd September, a press briefing was held with the Mission for Energy Transition, the Urban Planning Department, the Public Car Parks Department and the Monegasque Electricity and Gas Company (SMEG). These organisations were delighted with the successful deployment of the Monaco On charging points, which are attracting more and more users.

By the end of 2021, 80 new charging stations will be installed in car parks and 12 on the road (7 for cars and 2 for two-wheelers). They are easily identifiable thanks to their yellow colour, free of charge and accessible 24 hours a day without a subscription. These terminals are increasingly efficient and can recharge their batteries in 1.5 hours. Enough to make you want to go electric!

© Stéphane Danna – Direction de la Communication