











The organising committee of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival has announced that the 2022 edition will take place. See you from 22 to 30 January at the Fontvieille Big Top.

It was a big disappointment for all enthusiasts of the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival: the event had to be cancelled in 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the organising committee declared on its official Facebook page that the 45th edition would be held next January.

Strict health measures will be applied: compulsory wearing of a mask and presentation of a health pass, a PCR or antigenic test less than 72 hours old or a Covid-19 certificate of recovery.

In addition, fewer nations will be represented this year due to the pandemic. Circus troupes from Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Russia will be present.

Two events in one

This 2022 edition will be somewhat special as the Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival is partnering with New Generation, a series of competitions where young circus artists compete.

Nine days of festivities are planned at the Fontvieille Big Top. This is less than the usual eleven days, but the organising committee has assured that the number of shows offered to the public will be the same.