











The Rock’s club has just released its official photo for the 2021-2022 season.

On Wednesday October 13, the club’s players and directors gathered under the iconic arches of the Stade Louis-II, beneath a glorious blue sky over the Principality, for the traditional official photo of the Red and Whites.

After the Oceanographic Museum, Sporting Monte-Carlo, Hôtel Hermitage, Place du Palais and the La Turbie training centre pitch, the Monegasques returned this year to the Stade Louis-II, the scene of their many successes last season.

A colourful photograph, featuring the besuited club president Dmitry Rybolovlev, vice-president Oleg Petrov, sporting director Paul Mitchell and coach Niko Kovac. As for the AS Monaco players, they wore the legendary diagonal red and white jersey.

>> SEE ALSO: : AS Monaco: Key takeaways from Prince Albert II’s interview on RMC

A decade of success

This family photo on home turf also commemorates an anniversary: Dmitry Rybolovlev is celebrating ten years at the helm of AS Monaco, where he arrived in December 2011.

A highly successful decade, which has seen the club return to the highest level, taking the French league title, reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and recently finishing third behind Lille and Paris Saint-Germain.

During this period we have also witnessed the emergence of great talents, in particular Kylian Mbappé, who was trained at the club and was the great architect of the French championship title in 2017. And training is the main focus of AS Monaco’s new project, embodied by its slogan, RISE.RISK.REPEAT.

>> SEE ALSO: Dmitry Rybolovlev reaffirms future ambitions for AS Monaco