











Children are also concerned with new easing of restrictions at school.

Long debated, finally adopted. Since 12 October, wearing a mask is no longer compulsory outdoors in Monaco, in light of the encouraging Covid-19 figures.

However, the Princely Government specifies that a few exceptions remain: the wearing of masks remains compulsory on the Place du Palais between 11 am and 12.30 pm, on the esplanade of the Fontvieille shopping centre, at the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets between 7 am and 2 pm and at the various public transport access points (bus stops and around the train station)

Another concern, especially for parents, is the use of masks at school. This is no longer compulsory for children in indoor and outdoor sports classes. The issue of masks for primary school children will be discussed in the near future.

Third dose

Following the favourable opinion of the European Medicines Agency, the Princely Government is opening access to a third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to Monegasques and residents aged 65 and over. Those concerned will receive a letter inviting them, if they wish, to be vaccinated again.

Health professionals who have been vaccinated for more than six months can also receive an additional dose if they wish.

The Princely Government recalls that in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination is the best way to protect oneself and others.