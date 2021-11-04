











An update on the biggest news stories this Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Clean energy in the spotlight at the E-Rally – As part of the E-Rally that took place on 22 October, participants had to look for a Monaco ON electric charging point on their arrival in the Principality. An opportunity to encourage a more eco-responsible way of getting around on a daily basis.

>> SEE ALSO: Monaco On: an update on these EV charging stations

Focus on the promising sectors for employment – In this Monaco-Info report, Emmanuelle Cellario-Florio, Head of the Employment Service, tells us all about the attractive economic area that is the Principality.

>> SEE ALSO : Which sectors are hiring in Monaco during the pandemic?

Tobacco Free Month Challenge – November is traditionally No smoking month, a challenge that encourages people to try and kick the smoking habit for good. Launched in 2016, this public health initiative aims to raise awareness among smokers of the benefits of reducing or even stopping their consumption.

>> SEE ALSO: We know a little more about what youngsters in Monaco are addicted to

Carlo gift vouchers are back – Have you been introduced to Carlo (the App) yet? The mobile application rewards customers who choose to buy locally with cash back for each purchase. In 2020, the Government distributed gift vouchers to 10,000 Carlo users. Given the operation’s huge success, it is being run again at the end of the year.

>> SEE ALSO : Carlo: meet the app boosting local economy in Monaco

EasyJet is back between Nice and Tenerife – The airline opened up the route between Nice and Tenerife again on Wednesday, with prices starting at € 29. Departures are scheduled for Wednesday and Saturday at 2:10 p.m. arriving at 5:10 p.m., return flights will leave the Canary Island at 6:00 p.m. and land at 11:00 p.m.

>> SEE ALSO: EasyJet : Why Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou is gradually withdrawing