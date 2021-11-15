The gala evening was held on 27 October, in aid of young people suffering from mental disabilities or autism.

Monaco Disease Power organised its annual charity dinner at the Monaco Yacht Club in the presence of Prince Albert II. The evening attracted almost 290 guests, many of whom were dressed in kilts and tartan. Among them: Stéphane Valeri, President of the National Council, Didier Gamerdinger, Government Minister for Social Affairs and Health, Mayor Georges Marsan, Caroline Rougaignon, President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, and many other members of the Government.

Other personalities were also present, such as the footballer Wissam Ben Yedder, the rally driver Nicolas Ciamin, Elena Cuomo, President of the Cuomo Foundation, Danièle Cottalorda, representing the Monegasque Red Cross, Elena Sivoldaeva, Patron of the association’s young people, as well as representatives of the Boustany and Sancta Devota Foundations.

A raffle and an auction were accompanied by the sound of bagpipes. By the end of the evening, no less than 230,000 euros had been raised for the association.