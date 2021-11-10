











An update on our top news stories this Wednesday, 10 November 2021.

Third vaccine dose launched – The Government has announced that the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all persons aged 18 and over. Monegasques and residents who received their second dose more than six months ago can now make an appointment on the dedicated website or by calling 92.05.55.00 (every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.). The decision follows a European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommendation with the aime of ensuring the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine.

Post Office closures – Please note that the Principality’s post offices will all be closed tomorrow, Thursday 11 November. La Poste also informs its users that no mail will be delivered or picked up on the day. November 11 is a public holiday in France to commemorate the end of the First World War (1914-1918).

2020 GDP anounced – L’Imsee revealed Monaco’s GDP figure for 2020: 5.97 billion euros. This represents an inflation-adjusted drop of 11.8% compared with 2019, when the GDP reached 6.60 billion euros. For the most part, the shortfall of course reflects the impact of the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic