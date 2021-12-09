Despite many missing players, the Roca Team won on Wednesday evening against ASVEL (84-82) in the league. Zvezdan Mitrovic’s men got their revenge against the Villeurbanne team who defeated them in the Euroleague.

Buoyed by a dazzling Donatas Motiejunas (28 points, 9 rebounds), AS Monaco Basket clinched victory in a nailbiting match against ASVEL, two weeks after an already breathtaking first game between the two teams in the Euroleague.

Élie Okobo (13 points, 8 assists) had the match ball in his hands , but the French international did not have the same success as William Howard, who scored the winning basket that deprived the Roca Team of victory in the Euroleague encounter.

AS Monaco Basket is second in the table

“It’s always very difficult to play against ASVEL, especially after how the last match ended up,” confided Zvezdan Mitrovic after the game. “For us, this is a particularly satisfying victory given our reduced roster. So I’d like to say well done to my team, it’s a good response from the young guys. Donatas (Motiejunas) played a great match, very high level.”

In the standings, the Monegasques are back to being a victory behind the leader, Boulogne-Levallois. Next meeting for the Roca Team is Friday evening (8 p.m.) against the Italians of Olimpia Milan.