Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from 24 to 31 December.
Friday, 24 December
Visit the florists
The magic of Christmas is also in the shops! And more precisely, the florists’ shops. The Monaco Tribune team visited five festive florists in the Principality to take a look at their Christmas decorations. Let us be your guide!
Saturday, 25 December
Christmas with our loved ones
It’s traditionally a time for families! In between hearty meals, chocolates and aperitifs … it’s often the time when family photo albums are brought out. Here’s an opportunity to relive the 2021 highlights for the Princely Family.
Sunday, 26 December
Sign up for the Monaco Run
After a festive and indulgent Christmas weekend, it’s time for sport with a little running to burn off the excesses. And above all, start training for the Monaco Run in February. Registration has just opened, with a preferential rate for the 5 km Herculis and the City Trail until January 31.
Monday, 27 December
From Monaco to Alexandria
As ever, the New National Museum of Monaco delights us with its new exhibition entitled “Monaco-Alexandria, the great detour – World-cities and cosmopolitan surrealism”. The exhibition bears witness to the still little-known links between the Principality and the Egyptian city in the twentieth century, through more than 300 works.
Tuesday, 28 December
The Nutcracker Company
The Nutcracker returns to the Grimaldi Forum stage. Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer and director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, transposes this great classic into the world of a dance company.
Wednesday, 29 December
Support the Roca Team
It’s the last game of the year for the AS Monaco basketball team, who play Tel Aviv at home. Currently 14thin the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, the Roca Team needs its supporters to help get it back on track!
Thursday, 30 December
The childrens’ Christmas Show
Christmas is not over yet! Parents and children can still enjoy the latest performance of the Christmas tale “Rudolph”, the most famous of Santa’s reindeer. A show that mixes humour and songs, sensitivity and differences.
Friday, 31 December
Tasty treats
Head over to “Chez Roger”, at the Condamine market, for a tasty snack. Their soccas and pissaladières are handmade in the traditional manner. These products have been keeping customers satisfied for many years, and quality is maintained by Julien Bravetti, the new face of the establishment.