Our editorial team’s recommendations will keep you busy from 24 to 31 December.

Friday, 24 December

Visit the florists

The magic of Christmas is also in the shops! And more precisely, the florists’ shops. The Monaco Tribune team visited five festive florists in the Principality to take a look at their Christmas decorations. Let us be your guide!

Saturday, 25 December

Christmas with our loved ones

It’s traditionally a time for families! In between hearty meals, chocolates and aperitifs … it’s often the time when family photo albums are brought out. Here’s an opportunity to relive the 2021 highlights for the Princely Family.

Sunday, 26 December

Sign up for the Monaco Run

After a festive and indulgent Christmas weekend, it’s time for sport with a little running to burn off the excesses. And above all, start training for the Monaco Run in February. Registration has just opened, with a preferential rate for the 5 km Herculis and the City Trail until January 31.

Monday, 27 December

From Monaco to Alexandria

As ever, the New National Museum of Monaco delights us with its new exhibition entitled “Monaco-Alexandria, the great detour – World-cities and cosmopolitan surrealism”. The exhibition bears witness to the still little-known links between the Principality and the Egyptian city in the twentieth century, through more than 300 works.

Tuesday, 28 December

The Nutcracker Company

The Nutcracker returns to the Grimaldi Forum stage. Jean-Christophe Maillot, choreographer and director of the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, transposes this great classic into the world of a dance company.

More details

Wednesday, 29 December

Support the Roca Team

It’s the last game of the year for the AS Monaco basketball team, who play Tel Aviv at home. Currently 14thin the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, the Roca Team needs its supporters to help get it back on track!

More details

Thursday, 30 December

The childrens’ Christmas Show

Christmas is not over yet! Parents and children can still enjoy the latest performance of the Christmas tale “Rudolph”, the most famous of Santa’s reindeer. A show that mixes humour and songs, sensitivity and differences.

More details

Friday, 31 December

Tasty treats

Head over to “Chez Roger”, at the Condamine market, for a tasty snack. Their soccas and pissaladières are handmade in the traditional manner. These products have been keeping customers satisfied for many years, and quality is maintained by Julien Bravetti, the new face of the establishment.