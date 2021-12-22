From the Princely Family reunion after Princess Charlene’s prolonged absence, to the royal couple’s 10-year wedding anniversary, and Prince Albert II’s first electric flight, here are seven key moments from the Princely Family’s year in 2021.

Charlotte Casiraghi in song

Princesse Caroline’s daughter revealed her lovely voice on May 4, at the Chanel Croisière 2021-2022 fashion show. The show was not open to the public, because of the health crisis, but celebrities were on hand, such as Vanessa Paradis or Angèle, along with Sébastien Tellier. Charlotte Casiraghi interpreted La Roche, one of the singer’s hits.

10th wedding anniversary for the Princely Couple

On July 1st, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene celebrated their 10th anniversary… in a video. As Princess Charlène could not be in Monaco for health reasons, the Couple celebrated the event through a 10-episode mini-series, which retraces the 2011 ceremony and was published on the Prince’s Palace social networks.

© Prince’s Palace

The Princely Family reunited in South Africa

In the summer, Prince Albert II, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella visited Princess Charlene, who had stayed on in South Africa since May, because of an ENT infection. The Princely Family was able to share some pictures of their long-awaited reunion.

© Instagram hshprincesscharlene

Prince Albert II takes his first electric flight

The Sovereign Prince climbed aboard a 100% electric aircraft on September 14, for a round trip between Monaco and Nice-Côte-d’Azur airport. He is the first Head of State to take a flight of this kind. The aircraft was flown by Raphaël Domjan, founder of the SolarStratos project.

© Axel Bastello / Prince’s Palace

Charlene returns

After eight months’ absence for health reasons, the Princess was back in Monaco on November 8, after a ten-hour flight from South Africa. She was greeted by Prince Albert II and their children. The Princess was then taken to a health facility outside the Principality to recover.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

The royal twins give out Christmas presents

Even though they were far from their Mum, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella went ahead with the traditional distribution of Christmas presents to Monaco’s children. They were joined by Princess Stephanie and her children Louis Ducruet et Camille Gottlieb. Official duties meant Prince Albert II could not be present.

© Eric Mathon – Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Princess Charlene sends Christmas wishes

Far from her family, Princess Charlene nevertheless wanted to celebrate Christmas, via her Instagram account: “Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season, all my love.”