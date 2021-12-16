The event took place in the Cour d’Honneur at the Prince’s Palace.

It was party time at the Palace on Wednesday afternoon! 727 young Monegasques from 5 to 12 years old were invited to the Cour d’Honneur, next to the Christmas tree, to receive Christmas gifts, presented by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The twins gave out Playmobil and Lego, as well as a bag of sweets, as the pandemic made sharing a snack impossible.

The children were however well entertained, thanks to jugglers, acrobat elves, a fire eater and even Father Christmas himself, all accompanied by festive tunes.

Joining in the fun were Princess Stephanie and her children Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Prince Albert was attending to official duties elsewhere. Princess Charlène has still not returned to the Principality for health reasons.

© Eric Mathon – Frédéric Nebinger / Palais Princier

© Eric Mathon – Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon – Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

© Eric Mathon – Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

