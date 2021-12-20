The Monaco Tribune team visited five festive florists in the Principality to take a look at their Christmas decorations.

Christmas and the New Year are just around the corner. ‘Tis the season to be jolly… … so the shopkeepers are putting all their creativity and poetry to good use to deck their stores with boughs of holly (but not only)! And the florists are not to be outdone: themed Christmas trees, forest animals, colourful arrangements … Here’s a quick look at five Monaco florists, who have all put Christmas front and centre in their own way.

Marco Traverso: trees on a theme

Teddy bears welcome you into this intimate boutique near the Condamine market, where you will be able to admire all the creativity of the Traverso store, established in the Principality since some 35 years ago. Here, each Christmas tree has a specific theme. Toys, black, nature, mermaids, chakras, dogs or London … The whole team lets their imagination run wild to make each tree a unique piece. For floral arrangements: “We recommend seasonal blooms, mixed with dried flowers,” says Marco Traverso. And in the run-up to the holidays, the flowers in the spotlight are mainly tulips, ranunculus, eucalyptus, skimmia and the particularly hardy Ecuadorian rose.





Narmino: enchantment in store

You cannot miss this boutique on rue Grimaldi. With its highly decorated shop window, the Narmino establishment transforms itself for the holidays into a magical universe, designed entirely by the artistic director: Fredo. Foxes, fawns and other forest dwellers have taken up residence in this magical setting, which leaves plenty of room for the imagination. Charlène, the boutique’s young florist, confirms that the trend for this year is the theme of nature: “We are working with fir, branches… This year, we’re getting a lot of requests for bouquets with fir and small animals: we don’t really get asked for sequins or rhinestones any more, for example.”





Stan Fleurs: understated and elegant

Stan Fleurs has taken up residence on the Place du Casino for the end of year celebrations. Combining simple but chic decorations, particularly in demand for store fronts, or door wreaths and table centrepieces for the home, Stan Fleurs also works with seasonal flowers. Amélia, the florist, gives some details: “we work a lot with anemones, ranunculus, amaryllis, but also poinsettia, also know as the Christmas star or the less well-known Christmas rose, a garden plant that is very popular and very hardy.”





Gastaldi Fleurs: tradition first

Lovers of traditional Christmases can rest assured: at Gastaldi Fleurs, on Boulevard des Moulins, red, green and gold are the featured colours. With an army of Father Christmases and nutcrackers, the store caters to customers with traditional tastes. The florist confirms: “We are mainly asked for red and gold, glitter, reconstructed Christmas trees, wreaths, poinsettia… As for flowers, we are mainly asked for branches, amaryllis and gold and silver foliage … something festive!”





Fleurisia: a white Christmas

Last stop on our florists’ tour: Fleurisia, on Boulevard d’Italie. Far from the traditional red and gold, this year Miranda and her team have gone for a refined and elegant note: a white Christmas. “We have created a very special world,” the manager explains. “We go to great lengths every year to create something magical. The window, the theme, is our strong point. But we work to order, and we don’t necessarily have more demand for anything in particular. And if customers look carefully, they will see that simplicity doesn’t rule out little details, such as small animals, many of which have found their way into our arrangements.”





Photos © Camille Esteve