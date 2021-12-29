An update on the top news stories.

A travelling piece of glacier – On December 18, Prince Albert II met with representatives of the Slovenian Olympic Committee. They symbolically presented him with a piece of the glacier on Mount Triglav, the highest point of the Julian Alps (2864 metres above sea level).

With the Winter Olympics scheduled for February 4 in China, the Olympic Committee wants to raise the general public’s awareness about preserving the environment. The piece of Mount Triglav is therefore travelling through the countries of Europe to warn about the dramatic ice melt. In a century, this glacier has shrunk from a surface area of 45 hectares to just under 7 hectares …

© Gaetan Luci / Prince’s Palace

Carla Bruni tickets still available – Are you a Carla Bruni fan? If so, the good news is that you can still get tickets for her concert at the Grimaldi Forum on January 7 (all tickets are 39 euros). The Franco-Italian singer is back, after a seven year absence, with a very personal and melodious album.

Mandatory helmets for electric scooters – The Government now requires all users of electric scooters to wear a helmet, so as to reduce the risk of accidents on public roads. This will take effect from January 24.

Yacht Club: Boris Herrmann teams up with Malizia again – Boris Herrmann, who finished fifth in the Vendée Globe, has once again signed with the Malizia team for a period of five years. Route du Rhum 2022, Ocean Race 2023, Vendée Globe 2024/2025 … quite a busy schedule ahead for Boris Herrmann, aboard the Malizia 3. Prince Albert II was present at the Yacht Club on 16 December as the helmsman’s renewed commitment to the team was made official.