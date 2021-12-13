The new public television channel, dedicated to the Principality, will be broadcast in 200 countries.

It’s now official! Monaco’s membership of TV5 was confirmed on Thursday, December 9, by the signing of the TV5 Charter by Laurent Anselmi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, in the presence of Prince Albert II. The signature means Monaco can now sit on the television network’s board of directors, alongside the other members: France, Switzerland, Canada and Belgium.

With the launch scheduled for September 2022, the new Monte-Carlo Riviera channel will be accessible in 200 countries, reaching 404 million households and 60 million viewers.

While the programmes are yet to be confirmed, we already know that the channel is due to produce a TV newscast (relayed once per day by TV5 Monde), talk shows and documentaries on various subjects, such as the environment, culture, sport and digital, some of which may be broadcast on TV5 Monde.

