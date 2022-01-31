From jam to liqueur, Monaco Tribune readers sent us their tastiest recipes!

As the traditional annual bigarade harvest comes to an end, it’s time to get cooking! The editorial staff at Monaco Tribune asked readers to share their best recipes using bitter oranges. And we can truly say that there is something for everyone.

Classic Orange

What can be better than stocking up on jams to see out the winter? In any case, this is what Christine decided to do, and she shared her recipe with us:

Ingredients : 4kg bitter oranges, fresh juicing oranges, sugar

Grate only the zest, not the white pith.

Blanch the zest for 10-15 minutes.

Juice the bitter oranges, and press fresh oranges to obtain equal amounts of bitter orange and fresh orange juice.

Add the two orange juices and the bitter orange zest to a large pot.

Heat everything together. When it begins to boil, add the sugar (same weight as the orange juices plus zest).

Simmer gently for about 14-15 minutes per kilo.

Pour into jars and seal.

The gourmet orange

Once the jam is ready, you can of course enjoy it on some crusty bread. But with Candlemas approaching, Véronique preferred to spread her homemade jam on pancakes.

And Manuela thinks jam is an excellent ingredient to add flavour to her yoghurt cake:

Ingredients :

One natural yoghurt, 3 eggs, beaten. Using the yoghurt pot, measure ½ pot of oil, ⅔ pot of sugar, 3 of flour. 1 sachet of baking powder, 4 tablespoons of bitter orange jam

Preheat the oven to 180 °C (gas mark 6)

Pour the yoghurt into a mixing bowl and whisk for a few seconds

Add the eggs and mix

Stir in the sugar, then the flour and baking powder

Add the oil, mix again

Finish off by adding the jam and mix well until you obtain a smooth paste.

Pour the mixture into a buttered and floured loaf tin to make it easy to turn out. Bake in a hot oven for about 40 minutes (check it is cooked through using a wooden skewer). It can be decorated with royal icing (icing sugar, lemon juice and egg white) and grated orange zest.

Festive orange

The big advantage of jams, Christine tells us, is that you can make a second recipe with the leftovers. She invites us to try out her wine made from bitter oranges, while Patricia shares her liqueur, which is similar to limoncello.

Ingredients for bitter orange wine:

5 bitter oranges, 1 kg of sugar, 1 litre of brandy, 1 lemon, 5 litres of white or red wine, 2 vanilla pods

Lightly grate the skin of the oranges and lemon. Cut them into quarters. In a demijohn or in a large jar, mix the oranges and lemon with the wine.

Add the brandy, sugar and vanilla cut into pieces

Cover and leave for 40 days. Filter and bottle. Cork. Store in a cool place.

Ingredients for the liqueur :

4.8 kg of oranges, alcohol ( Buongusto or similar), water, 600g of sugar

Take the zest from the oranges and soak it in the alcohol

Leave to macerate for a month then boil 1.5 L of water per bottle

Add the sugar

