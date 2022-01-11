Government gardeners will be distributing bigarades free of charge in the different districts of Monaco throughout the month of January.

The annual ‘bigarade’ harvest has come around again! Fans of these russet-coloured bitter oranges should put the harvest and distribution dates in their diaries.

In January 2022, the gardeners of the Urban Planning Department (DAU) will again be carrying out the annual pruning of Monaco’s bitter orange trees. There are more than 500 of the species in the Principality, with nearly 11 tonnes of fruit harvested each year! Last year, a tonne of bigarades was handed out to the population.

The schedule by neighbourhood

If you’re determined to get your share of the haul, here is the bitter orange harvest and distribution schedule:

– Condamine sector: rue Grimaldi from January 9 to 21,

– Moneghetti sector: boulevard de Belgique from January 17 to 28,

– Monte-Carlo sector: avenue de Grande-Bretagne from January 24 to 28, boulevard de Suisse and boulevard d’Italie from January 31 to February 4.

And then it’s over to you to create your home-made jams and liqueurs with this bitter orange, a hybrid between the Citrus maxima grapefruit and the Citrus reticulata mandarin.