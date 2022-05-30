Many of you sent us lovely photos of parks and gardens.

Spring is here and as every year it comes with enchanting colours and delicate fragrances. To celebrate the merry month of May, Monaco Tribune launched a photo contest, asking our readers to send in their most beautiful photos of flowers, in a pot, a bouquet or outdoors in a park or garden.

Many of you sent in your pictures – thank you all! Here are ten that caught our attention. Roses are particularly popular, but you also captured other beautiful specimens.

This time, Ghislaine Giletta and Patricia Grozdanić’s names were picked out of the MT hat. Follow Monaco Tribune on social media to take part in future competitions!

Chinese rosebush – © Ghislaine Giletta

Chinese rosebush – © Amélie Noël

Daisies– © Anne-Marie Blenessy

French Tamarisk – © Francesca Guzzo

Longiflorum lilies – © Joëlle Bacrot Bardos

Peonies – © Julie Wtz

Hybrid Tea Rose – © Laurinda Da Costa

Chinese wisteria – © Lucienne Faure

Cape Daisy – © Patricia Grozdanić