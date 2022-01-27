Prince Albert II visited the new facilities at the waste water treatment plant.

The commitment to preserve the Mediterranean continues. Thanks to work that began in 2018, the Waste Water Treatment Plant (UTER), situated underground beneath the Le Triton building, has increased its capacity by 30%, almost doubling the surface area, with support from SMEaux.

Céline Caron-Dagioni, Minister of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development, spoke to Monaco Info: “Today, 99% of our effluents are treated, which is huge! Our rate is 40% higher than European standards. We are in keeping with the Sovereign’s drive and determination to safeguard our future, to anticipate and provide ourselves with the necessary means to manage our impact on the environment.”

The plant, which has been in service since 1990, is the first waste water treatment plant in the world to be built underground, with zero disruption in terms of noise and odour. It treats waste water from the Principality, but also from Beausoleil and part of La Turbie and Cap d’Ail, which is then released 800 metres off the coast of Monaco and at a depth of 100 metres.

According to the press release from the Prince’s Government, Prince Albert II “expressed his satisfaction that Monaco is consistently setting higher standards to protect its resources and biodiversity”. »