The 90th Monte-Carlo Automobile Rally takes place from January 17 to 23, 2022: a good opportunity to unveil the new hybrid WRC1 model.

The World Rally Championship (WRC) is ringing the changes in 2022 with a new generation of cars. The engineers have thought up and developed a model that is both efficient and environmentally responsible, called the WRC1 hybrid. Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford have worked hard to introduce hybrid technology, which represents a milestone in the history of rallying.

Balancing performance and sustainable development

The Toyota GR Yaris Rally1, Hyundai i20 N Rally 1 and Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1 were unveiled to the public at a ceremony in Austria on January 15. This is the culmination of a three-year project involving manufacturers and drivers, to design a high-performance, innovative model with Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile approval.

For the 50th anniversary of the WRC, the teams wanted to make a commitment to sustainable development without impacting the vehicles’ performance. The WRC1s use a hybrid propulsion system and are fitted with a 3.9 kW battery. Particular attention was paid to the choice of non-fossil fuels (bio-fuels and e-fuels).

